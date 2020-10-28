John P. Donnelly
Born: August 3, 1944; in LaSalle, IL
Died: October 26, 2020; in Monticello, IN
John P. Donnelly, 76, of Monticello, IN, formerly of LaSalle, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, LaSalle with Rev. Thomas Otto officiating. Burial will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery, LaSalle with full military rites conducted by theLaSalle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be 10-10:50 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle. Mr. Donnelly was born on August 3, 1944 in LaSalle to John A. and Louise (Zuccarini) Donnelly. He married Sally Balensiefen on December 10, 1966 at St. Mary's Church, DePue. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. John worked for Connor Company, G & O Manufacturing, Phillips Joanna and at the Carus Mansion. He was a member of St. Valentine's Church, Peru and a former member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, LaSalle having helped build the parish with his father. He was also a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Parish in Monticello, IN, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
John truly was a MECHANICAL GENIUS. His passions in life were his music and his family. He started sharing his musical talents with the world at the age of five. He played the keyboards, accordion, saxophone and could even play the drums. He passed on his musical talents to grandkids and was extremely proud of their abilities. John played in many different bands including playing with his son who is a percussionist. He had a passion for entertaining that will live on through his family. He was a selfless man who would do anythingto help out his friends and family. Area music fans will remember John fondly as "Dr. Johnny Z". He will be sadly missed by all.
Survivors include his former wife, Sally of LaSalle; his three children, Richard (Karen) Donnelly of Tonica, Deana Thomas of Bloomington and Cheryl (John) Manspeaker of West Chicago; nine grandchildren, Cody and Cassidy Donnelly, Marissa Carmichael, Zach Thomas, Caitlin Wigans and Jennifer, Eli, Thomas and Allison Manspeaker; two great-grandchildren, Conor and McKenna Donnelly and one brother, Gary (Mary Kay) Donnelly of River Grove.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be directed for Mass intentionsor to the family.
