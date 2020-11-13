John R. Murray
Born: December 27, 1958; Streator
Died: November 9, 2020; Chicago
John R. Murray, 61, of Milledgeville and formerly of Streator, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Streator. Pallbearers will be Sam, Kyle, Kolton and Karson Kimpling, and Kurt Hummel, Brandon Flessner and Ryan Schmitt.
Born December 27, 1958 in Streator he was the son of George and Margaret (Kimpling) Murray. He married Patty Dahm on November 20, 1993. She survives in Milledgeville.
He is also survived by a son, Keagan Murray of Milledgeville; daughters, Kaitlin and Kassie Murray both of Milledgeville; his mother, Margaret Murray of Streator; brothers, David (Lou Ann) Murray of Streator and Steve (Dawn) Murray of Waco, Texas; and sisters, Julie (Dave) Carlson of Fox Lake and Martha Rumaro of Streator.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Murray; a sister, Paula Schmidt; and a brother, Mark Murray.
Born and raised in Streator, he attended Woodland Grade School and graduated from Woodland High School in the Class of 1977. He then attended Western Illinois University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Education. He was a member of the Carpenters Union and the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Milledgeville.
He was a lifelong carpenter. He did carpentry work for many people through the years in addition to being a Union Carpenter. He took great pride in his work and always made sure everything was perfect. He was currently working for the Illinois Youth Center in St. Charles as a carpenter for the last 12 years.
John had a great sense of humor and could always bring a smile to the face of the people he came into contact with. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
