John Robert Poggi
Born: November 9, 1987
Died: June 23, 2020
John Robert Poggi, 32, of Ottawa, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 pm, Sunday, June 28 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
Private family services will be held on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family.
John was born November 9, 1987 in Ottawa to John M. Poggi and Cathy Aussem. He was a skilled tradesman and a member of St. Patrick's Church. John was an avid outdoorsman, and simply loved being outside; whether it was fishing, hiking, sitting on his tailgate, throwing a ball with the dog, or playing with his kids. There was never a little old lady he wasn't helping, or a neighborhood kid whose bike he wasn't fixing. John was a family man, and loved spending time with his children.
He is survived by his parents, John (Judi Heath) Poggi and Cathy (Dennis) Kennedy; the love of his life, Natalie Weygand; their three children, John William, Michael Logan, and Grace Elizabeth; four brothers, Luke and Sean Kennedy, Justin (Kayla) Heath, and Danny Heath; two sisters, Caitibeth (Justin) Poggi-Keylard and Rebecca (Matt) Hatley; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Caroline Poggi; grandparents, Charles and Donna Aussem; and his uncle, Michael Aussem.
Pallbearers will be Luke Kennedy, Justin Keylard, Justin Heath, Danny Heath, Josiah Stebbins, Timothy Aussem, and Sean Kennedy.
