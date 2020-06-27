John Robert Poggi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Robert Poggi

Born: November 9, 1987

Died: June 23, 2020

John Robert Poggi, 32, of Ottawa, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 pm, Sunday, June 28 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.

Private family services will be held on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family.

John was born November 9, 1987 in Ottawa to John M. Poggi and Cathy Aussem. He was a skilled tradesman and a member of St. Patrick's Church. John was an avid outdoorsman, and simply loved being outside; whether it was fishing, hiking, sitting on his tailgate, throwing a ball with the dog, or playing with his kids. There was never a little old lady he wasn't helping, or a neighborhood kid whose bike he wasn't fixing. John was a family man, and loved spending time with his children.

He is survived by his parents, John (Judi Heath) Poggi and Cathy (Dennis) Kennedy; the love of his life, Natalie Weygand; their three children, John William, Michael Logan, and Grace Elizabeth; four brothers, Luke and Sean Kennedy, Justin (Kayla) Heath, and Danny Heath; two sisters, Caitibeth (Justin) Poggi-Keylard and Rebecca (Matt) Hatley; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Caroline Poggi; grandparents, Charles and Donna Aussem; and his uncle, Michael Aussem.

Pallbearers will be Luke Kennedy, Justin Keylard, Justin Heath, Danny Heath, Josiah Stebbins, Timothy Aussem, and Sean Kennedy.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved