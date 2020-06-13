John S. Boe
Born: September 16, 1932; in Ottawa, IL
Died: June 10, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
John S. Boe, 87, of Ottawa, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, June 10, at Aperion Care in Marseilles surrounded by his loving family. Due to current circumstances a private service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at the Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Ottawa with Rev. Randy Mortenson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park where full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 33 Veteran's Group Honor Guard. Private visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral home in Ottawa.
John was born on September 16, 1932 in rural Ottawa to Tyler and Margaret (Osthus) Boe. He married Ruth Charlier on February 16, 1952 in Ottawa. John was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving 17 months in in the 3rd Division. He worked his way up to First Sergeant and then later attached to the Hellenic Forces, and received the Greek Patch. He also received the Combat Infantry Badge and Bronze Star. John worked at Libbey-Owens Ford as a combustion engineer, and retired in 1990 after more than 38 years of service John was a member of Dayton Ridge Golf Club, a lifelong member of the VFW in Ottawa and lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church. He served as the churches trustee for many years. John was and example of God's grace working in his daily life. He had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda Marie Fox, of Streator, and Denise (Steve) Kosnick, of Fitchburg, WI, 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, a sister Marjorie Boe, of Ottawa, and 2 brothers, Bernard (Lois) Boe, of Sheridan, and Archie (Pat) Boe, of Ottawa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ruth on June 11, 2010, a daughter Cheryl Boe, a grandson John Paul Fox, and a brother Harold Boe.
Pallbearers will be Drake Fox, Josh, Jake, and Jordan Kosnick. Gary Boe and Scott Boe.
Memorials may be directed to the Bethel Lutheran Church or "Tell it Again" Radio Program.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
Born: September 16, 1932; in Ottawa, IL
Died: June 10, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
John S. Boe, 87, of Ottawa, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, June 10, at Aperion Care in Marseilles surrounded by his loving family. Due to current circumstances a private service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at the Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Ottawa with Rev. Randy Mortenson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park where full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 33 Veteran's Group Honor Guard. Private visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral home in Ottawa.
John was born on September 16, 1932 in rural Ottawa to Tyler and Margaret (Osthus) Boe. He married Ruth Charlier on February 16, 1952 in Ottawa. John was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving 17 months in in the 3rd Division. He worked his way up to First Sergeant and then later attached to the Hellenic Forces, and received the Greek Patch. He also received the Combat Infantry Badge and Bronze Star. John worked at Libbey-Owens Ford as a combustion engineer, and retired in 1990 after more than 38 years of service John was a member of Dayton Ridge Golf Club, a lifelong member of the VFW in Ottawa and lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church. He served as the churches trustee for many years. John was and example of God's grace working in his daily life. He had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda Marie Fox, of Streator, and Denise (Steve) Kosnick, of Fitchburg, WI, 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, a sister Marjorie Boe, of Ottawa, and 2 brothers, Bernard (Lois) Boe, of Sheridan, and Archie (Pat) Boe, of Ottawa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ruth on June 11, 2010, a daughter Cheryl Boe, a grandson John Paul Fox, and a brother Harold Boe.
Pallbearers will be Drake Fox, Josh, Jake, and Jordan Kosnick. Gary Boe and Scott Boe.
Memorials may be directed to the Bethel Lutheran Church or "Tell it Again" Radio Program.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 13, 2020.