John S. Durdan

Born: December 2, 1925

Died: September 7, 2020

John S. Durdan, 94 of Ancona passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Flanagan Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 - 11 AM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church. Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery.

Do to the Covid pandemic, social distancing will be followed and masks being worn.

Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons; Dean, Jacob, Jeremy, Justin and Brandon Durdan, great-grandsons; Ryder Durdan and Nico Salvati.

John was born on December 2, 1925 in Streator to John G. and Anna (Kever) Durdan Sr. He married Lucille Artman on April 11, 1953. She survives.

Also surviving are sons; Steve (Pat) Durdan of rural Streator, Chuck (Beth) Durdan of Streator and Jon (Julie) Durdan of Ancona, grandchildren; Dawn Salvati, Ashley (Trevor) Levy, Dean (Natalie) Durdan, Jacob and Jeremy Durdan, Justin and Brandon Durdan, great-grandchildren; Ryder Durdan, Isabella and Nico Salvati, Lydia and Jacqueline Durdan , sisters; Monica Brown of Streator, Rosemary Schaibley of Streator, Bernice Durdan-Rowland of Streator and Anna Marie (Kenneth) Dale of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Frank and a daughter Julie in infancy, brothers, Joseph and Daniel and grandson-in-law Dominic Salvati.

John was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church. He retired from farming in the Ancona and Grand Ridge area after many years. He was a former 4-H leader and coached softball with the 4-H Club. John loved to watch his grandchildren play sports. He also enjoyed doing carpentry work, listening to polka music and he liked to play his accordion. He was a member of the Streator Knights of Columbus.

Memorials may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church or the Flanagan Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
