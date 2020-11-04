John Thorson
Born: November 9, 1940
Died: November 3, 2020
John Thorson, 79, of Newark passed away on Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Ottawa with Pastor Randy Mortenson, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the church. Burial will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral home in Ottawa.
John was born on November 9, 1940 in Wedron to Jonas and Gladys (Peterson) Thorson. He married Karen Younggren on July 11, 1964 at the Salem Lutheran Brethren Church in Duluth, MN. John worked for Caterpillar for 30 years and also drove a bus in Yorkville for 25 years. He was a veteran of the US Army. John was very active member of Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church. He loved his family especially attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. John spent his life dedicated to other people. He spent years volunteering at PADS. His house was open to anyone, and he didn't know a stranger. John would give you the shirt off of his back.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, three sons, John (Michelle) Thorson, of Oak Harbor, WA, Mark (Kim Laflamme-Thorson) Thorson, of Bradley, IL, and Matthew Thorson, of Woodridge, IL, nine grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, three brother, Thomas (Jean) Thorson, of Harding, David Thorson, of Champaign, IL, and Rueben (Sonya) Thorson, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and a sister Phyllis (Johnny) Monsen, of Burnsville, MN
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Grace Martin, and Thordys Peggler, and a brother, Jonas, in infancy.
Memorials may be directed to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church or PADS
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com
. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433