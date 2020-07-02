1/1
John William Houch
John William Houch

Born: December 23, 1940

Died: June 30, 2020

John W. Houch, 79 of Streator passed away Tuesday morning (June 30, 2020) at Heritage Heath, Streator.

Funeral Services with military rites to follow will be 11:00 AM Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator, with Rev. Ann Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM prior to services Monday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded and interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

John was born December 23, 1940 in Prophetstown, IL, a son of Charles and Marjorie (Miller) Houch. He had married Marian Willhite and she preceded him in death on 1987.

He is survived by a sister, Marsha (Robert) Houch Kolojay of Streator; and a special friend, Sally Snyder of Streator. Also surviving are 6 nieces and nephews, Tammy (Rodney Minkler) Anderson, Kimberly (Jeff) Hinshaw, Linda (Mark) Heinbaugh, Jim (Angie) Houch, Charlie (Leslie) Houch, and Debbie Houch; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles "Dub" Houch.

John was a decorated veteran of the United States Navy. He retired in 1988 after serving 30 years and obtaining the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. He was honored on March 8, 2016 for his meritorious service and awarded the Air Medal for his participation in 23 strike flights between October 1964 and January 1968.

John was an avid NASCAR Racing fan and collector and had a love for animals, especially cats and dogs.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society or the First Methodist Church.


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2420
