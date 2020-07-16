Jon Cooke, Sr.
Born: March 18, 1936
Died: July 13, 2020
Jon "Jack" Cooke Sr., 84, of Marseilles, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Ottawa Pavilion.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles with his grandson, Reverend Brandon Cooke, officiating. Visitation with social distancing will be from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.
He was born on March 18, 1936, in Ottawa, to John and Hazel (Close) Cooke. On October 14, 1956, he married Kay Andrews in Marseilles, who preceded him in death on April 12, 2014. He was raised on the north prairie where he chose to raise his family. He farmed land and raised livestock, and he was always up for a challenge.
Jack was employed by Farm Supply, performing work in nearly all aspects of the FS Company. He retired after 45 years of dedicated service. In 1977-1978 and 1978-1979, he was inducted into the elite Million Dollar Club for achieving superior petroleum sales at FS.
He devoted his life to the community where he served on the Milton Pope School Board from 1967 to 1979. He was elected to the Regional Office of Education for LaSalle County and served from 1980 to 1999. Jack also served as President of the Marseilles Fire Protection District Board from 1993 to 2001. He then resigned to spend more time in Bull Shoals, Arkansas. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, the LaSalle County Farm Bureau, and the Marseilles Masonic Lodge # 417 A.F. & A.M.
Jack is survived by his two daughters, Julie (Wayne) Hogue of Marseilles and Sue (Al) Potaczek of Holcombe, WI; two sons, Steve Sr. (Linda) Cooke and Jon (Barb) Cooke, both of Marseilles; ten grandchildren, Kristyn (Neil) Young, Brandon (Courtney) Cooke, Steve Jr. (Monica) Cooke, Kacie (Tim) Haw, Kellie (Colin) Erickson, John (Nina) Hogue, Karen Hogue, Kim (Nick) Dolder, Kori Janssen, and Adam (Kristi) Janssen; his great-grandchildren; Teagen, Amelia, and Caleb Janssen, Thomas, Heath, and Marietta Cooke, Olivia Hogue, Hudson and Ella Haw, and Michael and Jacob McGill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and one granddaughter, Katie Cooke.
Memorials may be given to the Marseilles Fire Protection District.
