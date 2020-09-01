1/1
Jon Payne Gaines
Jon Payne Gaines

Born: January 26, 1954; in Ottawa, IL

Died: August 26, 2020; in Paris, TN

Jon Payne Gaines, age 66 of Ottawa, IL, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Paris, TN.

Jon was an avid hunter and fisherman until (due to health issues) he was no longer able. He was a jokester and very well liked. Jon was a foodie who loved to cook and eat, especially his family's homemade pies and desserts. He previously worked in maintenance and enjoyed motorcycles and working on cars. Jon was a very giving person who would help anyone, just as he spent his final days helping out a close friend in TN.

Jon was born January 26, 1954, in Ottawa, IL, to Ivan Gaines, who survives, of Nashville, TN, and the late Josephine Sweeden Calhoun.

He was married June 2, 1973, to Diane Kuzmich Gaines, who survives, of Ottawa, IL.

Along with his wife and father, he is also survived by his daughter, Rachael (Brian) Nowak of Ottawa, IL; his son, Jeff (Julie) Gaines of Phoenix, AZ; three sisters, Susie (Paul) Dennison of Burns, TN, Kristal (Dean) Silver of Homer Glen, IL, and Beth (Jim) Dorman of Snohomish, WA; and four grandchildren, Luke Nowak, Jenna Gaines, Joseph Gaines, and Jake Gaines.

In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Ann Gaines; and one brother, Thomas Dwayne Gaines.

Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap Street/PO Box 788, Paris, TN 38242. The body is to be cremated with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ridgeway Funeral Home
201 Dunlap St
Paris, TN 38242
731-642-2121
