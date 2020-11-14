1/
Joseph Anthony Barile
Joseph Anthony Barile

Born: August 20, 1957

Died: November 12, 2020

Joseph Anthony Barile, 63, of Marseilles, formerly of West Virginia, passed away Thursday November 12, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Joe was born August 20, 1957, at Rochester Hospital in Beaver County, PA, to Joseph William and Anna (Tate) Barile.

He loved deer hunting and sports. He was employed as a Drill Rig Operator for the Pennsylvania Drilling Company until his retirement.

Joe is survived by his two sons, Joshua (Trisha) Barile and Anthony Barile, both of West Virginia; one grandson, Brody; one sister, Mary Ann (Dave) Enerson; and three brothers, Brian (Jane) Barile, Russell (Alma) Barile, and Randy Barile.

He was preceded in death by his father; his uncle, Russ Tate; and three cousins, Tom, Ronnie, and Rusty Tate.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
1 entry
November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
