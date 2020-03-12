|
Joseph C. Helland
Born: March 2, 1929
Died: March 10, 2020
Joseph C. Helland, 91, of Morris, passed away Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at the Gardens at Park Pointe in Morris with his family by his side.
Born March 2, 1929 in Morris, he was the son of Bennie and Helen(Johnson) Helland. He received his education in the schools of Grundy County. Joe married Janet Fairall on October 25, 1953 at the Central Church of Christ in Streator. He farmed for a few years in LaSalle County and for 43 years owned and operated Helland Tire Sales where he sold over one million tires.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet of Morris; three children, Cindy (George) Lamb of Seneca and Ft. Myers, Florida, Richard (Regina)Helland of Mokena and Kerry Stubblefield of Minocqua, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren, Joshua Watkins, Erik(Jaymie) Anderson, Lauren Lamb, Curtis Anderson, Kevin Stubblefield, Kayce (Aaron) Jansen, and Kyle Stubblefield; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Alvin (Lois, deceased) Helland and Bennie (Eleanor) Helland both of Morris; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
He was a member of the Stavanger Lutheran Church. Joe enjoyed traveling, meeting new people and spending time in his cabins in northern Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Stavanger Lutheran Church or the Lamb Family Fund for Crotty Park Playground.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Stavanger Lutheran Church with Rev. Philip Peterson officiating. Interment will follow in Stavanger Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.