Joseph Eugene Engel
Born: September 23, 1939
Died: March 9, 2020
Joseph Eugene Engel, 80, of New Lisbon, WI formerly of Ottawa, IL passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI.
Joseph was born September 23, 1939 in Ottawa, IL to Charles & Delia (White) Engel. He married Wendy (Smith) April 26, 1969 in Morris, IL. Joseph attended St. Patrick's Grade School and Marquette High School. He was a member of St Patrick's Church in Ottawa, IL. Joseph enjoyed playing Euchre and other card games. He retired from UA Steamfitters Local 601 in Milwaukee, WI.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy of New Lisbon, WI; daughters Kim (John) Merbs, Angela Engel & Karen Husted; sons Robert Engel & Christopher Engel; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters Carol McCormick and Janice (Richard) Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Engel; his parents Charles & Delia Engel; sisters Eleanor (Engel) Boswell, Marilyn (Engel) Ongalo and Phylis Engel (in infancy); brothers Charles T. Engel and Robert Engel (in infancy).
A memorial service to celebrate Joseph's life will be announced at a later date.