Joseph P. Uhren
Born: March 17, 1955; in Streator, IL
Died: October 20, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Joseph P. Uhren, 65, of Streator passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Visitation will be from 5-7 P.M. Monday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Funeral services will be at 7:00 P.M. Monday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Rev. Rodney Kreier will officiate.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Private Burial will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Streator.
Born March 17, 1955 in Streator he was the son of Joseph and Esther (Knoblouch) Uhren. He married Kristine Scott on July 28, 1990.
He is survived by a daughter, Klarissa (Ben Blakley) Uhren of Streator; sons, Joey Uhren of Phoenix and Stevie Uhren of Streator; a sister, Luanne Toland of Glendale, Arizona; his former wife, Kristine Uhren of Streator; several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Heather Uhren; and sisters, Rose Hamm and Linda Spaulding.
Born and raised in Streator he attended Streator schools.
He was a member of the Laborer's Local # 393 out of Marseilles for many years. He did various construction projects throughout his life.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Memorials may be directed to the family of Joseph Uhren.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com