Joshua L. Hollingsworth
Born: January 9, 1983
Died: March 9, 2020
Joshua L. "Josh" "Skunk" Hollingsworth, 37, of Marseilles, IL, died at 7:29 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 in Galesburg.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva. Pastor Jon Wenger will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, March 13 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Galva Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to an educational fund for his daughter, Cheyenne or to the USO of Illinois.
He was born January 9, 1983 in Galesburg, the son of Randolph L. "Randy" and Sandra L. (Dalton) Hollingsworth. Survivors include his parents of Marseilles, IL, his three children; Natalie Elaine, Hunter Lee and Cheyenne Victoria, maternal grandfather, Richard Dalton of Ottawa, IL, paternal grandparents, Ronald (Mary) Hollingsworth of Galva, a brother, Kyle (Crystal) Hollingsworth of Springfield, IL, a sister, Brianna (Joe) McFarland of Alexandria, VA, a niece and two nephews; Lindsey Ann, Mason Patrick and Killian Daniel McFarland and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Natalie M. Dalton and two uncles, Ronald Hollingsworth Jr. and Keith Dalton.
Josh graduated from Marquette High School in Ottawa in 2001. He was owner and operator of A+ Construction and Moving Business. In his early years he was active in scouts. He was avid Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com