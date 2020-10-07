Joy L. KeithBorn: September 2, 1962; in Pontiac, ILDied: October 3, 2020; in Streator, ILJoy L. Keith, 58, of Streator passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at her home.Visitation will be held Friday from 3-5PM at the WInterrowd Funeral Home. Services will be held at 5PM with Pastor Jim Eplin officiating. Cremation rites will follow with burial being held at a later date in Riverview Cemetery. Social distancing practices will be followed with masks being required.Joy was born September 2, 1962 in Pontiac to John & Rosa (Henson) Gallup. She married Terry Keith on June 28, 2019. He survives.Also surviving are, son Ronald (Krystal) Harlan of Streator, sister Vivian Breckenridge of Dalzell, brother Gerald (Heidi) Gallup of Streator, grandsons, Weston, Blake, and Carson Harlan, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved fur babies, Midnight, Roxie, Stella, & Mama Sue.Joy is preceded in death by her parents, brothers John and Steven Gallup.She attended Lostant Grade School and graduated from Lostant High School in 1981. Joy was a member of Church of the Open Bible.Memorials may be made to the family of Joy Keith.Winterrowd Hagi Funeral Home305 S. Park StStreator, IL 61364815-672-2703