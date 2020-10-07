1/1
Joy L. Keith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joy L. Keith

Born: September 2, 1962; in Pontiac, IL

Died: October 3, 2020; in Streator, IL

Joy L. Keith, 58, of Streator passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at her home.

Visitation will be held Friday from 3-5PM at the WInterrowd Funeral Home. Services will be held at 5PM with Pastor Jim Eplin officiating. Cremation rites will follow with burial being held at a later date in Riverview Cemetery. Social distancing practices will be followed with masks being required.

Joy was born September 2, 1962 in Pontiac to John & Rosa (Henson) Gallup. She married Terry Keith on June 28, 2019. He survives.

Also surviving are, son Ronald (Krystal) Harlan of Streator, sister Vivian Breckenridge of Dalzell, brother Gerald (Heidi) Gallup of Streator, grandsons, Weston, Blake, and Carson Harlan, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved fur babies, Midnight, Roxie, Stella, & Mama Sue.

Joy is preceded in death by her parents, brothers John and Steven Gallup.

She attended Lostant Grade School and graduated from Lostant High School in 1981. Joy was a member of Church of the Open Bible.

Memorials may be made to the family of Joy Keith.

Winterrowd Hagi Funeral Home

305 S. Park St

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd-Hagi Funeral Home
305 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winterrowd-Hagi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved