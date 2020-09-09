Joyce A. Conner-Foulkes
Born: June 8, 1931; in Streator, IL
Died: September 4, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Joyce A. Conner-Foulkes, age 89, a resident of Monarch Landing in Naperville, IL, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville IL.
Joyce was born June 8, 1931 in Streator, IL and was a longtime resident of Elmhurst IL. Joyce is survived by her beloved husband, John Foulkes of 67 years; devoted mother of Timothy (Deborah) Foulkes, Thomas Foulkes, Julie Piel and Jeryl Valdez; loving grandmother of John (Kacey) and Michael (Stacie); Lindsey and Erica; Tarah and Dillon; great-grandmother of Preston.
Joyce was a graduate of Streator High School and Stephens College in Columbia, MO where she received an Associate's degree. Following graduation at Stephens, she joined Eastern Air Lines and then Swiss Airlines as reservations manager. She was very active in PTA where she was chairman of the city-wide Picture Lady Program for 4 years and was publicity chairman for the York HS Band & Orchestra Parents Association for 2 years. Joyce was a bridal consultant and volunteered at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Monarch Landing's Resident Life committee and longtime member of the Elmhurst Presbyterian Church.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Residential Hospice and The Springs at Monarch Landing and a special thanks to Liz, Susan, Sean, Arturo, and Lulu for their care and support.
A private memorial service will be held Monday, September 7, 2020, 4:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077, (800) 283-7800, https://www.arthritis.org/
and to Elmhurst Presbyterian Church, 367 Spring Rd., Elmhurst, IL 60126, (630) 834-7750, http://elmhurstchurch.org/
