Joyce A. Conner-Foulkes
Joyce A. Conner-Foulkes

Born: June 8, 1931; in Streator, IL

Died: September 4, 2020; in Naperville, IL

Joyce A. Conner-Foulkes, age 89, a resident of Monarch Landing in Naperville, IL, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville IL.

Joyce was born June 8, 1931 in Streator, IL and was a longtime resident of Elmhurst IL. Joyce is survived by her beloved husband, John Foulkes of 67 years; devoted mother of Timothy (Deborah) Foulkes, Thomas Foulkes, Julie Piel and Jeryl Valdez; loving grandmother of John (Kacey) and Michael (Stacie); Lindsey and Erica; Tarah and Dillon; great-grandmother of Preston.

Joyce was a graduate of Streator High School and Stephens College in Columbia, MO where she received an Associate's degree. Following graduation at Stephens, she joined Eastern Air Lines and then Swiss Airlines as reservations manager. She was very active in PTA where she was chairman of the city-wide Picture Lady Program for 4 years and was publicity chairman for the York HS Band & Orchestra Parents Association for 2 years. Joyce was a bridal consultant and volunteered at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Monarch Landing's Resident Life committee and longtime member of the Elmhurst Presbyterian Church.

Her family would like to thank the staff of Residential Hospice and The Springs at Monarch Landing and a special thanks to Liz, Susan, Sean, Arturo, and Lulu for their care and support.

A private memorial service will be held Monday, September 7, 2020, 4:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077, (800) 283-7800, https://www.arthritis.org/ and to Elmhurst Presbyterian Church, 367 Spring Rd., Elmhurst, IL 60126, (630) 834-7750, http://elmhurstchurch.org/

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



Published in My Web Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
September 6, 2020
I am saddened to read of your loss Jack, but even though I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing Joyce, I do know how you loved and cared for her especially after your move to Naperville and her needs for care increased. I recall your concern for providing her with the best personal care and how delicately you dealt with that. I have looked upon you as a roll model for professionalism in the engineering world and realize that you are a roll model in marriage and truly in life in general. May you continue to show us how God intended for us to share His love for a long, long time. Len
Len Farina
Friend
