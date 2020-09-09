I am saddened to read of your loss Jack, but even though I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing Joyce, I do know how you loved and cared for her especially after your move to Naperville and her needs for care increased. I recall your concern for providing her with the best personal care and how delicately you dealt with that. I have looked upon you as a roll model for professionalism in the engineering world and realize that you are a roll model in marriage and truly in life in general. May you continue to show us how God intended for us to share His love for a long, long time. Len



Len Farina

Friend