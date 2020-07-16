Joyce E. Kmetz
Born: August 3, 1939
Died: July 14, 2020
Joyce E. Kmetz, 80, of Streator passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at O.S.F. St. James Medical Center in Pontiac.
A private funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. Saturday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be her family members.
Born August 3, 1939 in Cisna Park she was the daughter of Levi and Mabel (Sebring) Vogel. She married Albert S. Kmetz on April 23, 1960 at St. Stephen's Church, Streator. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2019.
She is survived by a daughter, Georgia (Glen) Braun of Rogers Park and a son, Daniel (Valerie) Kmetz of Streator; grandchildren, Alice, Annie, Chance, Ryan, Stephen, Paige and Eric; step-grandchildren, Kori, Thomas, Kyle and Kate; and 8 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Doris Jacob and Edith Schmitt; and brothers, Bernard, Glenn and Richard Vogel.
Born in Cisna Park she graduated from Cisna Park High School and attended Illinois State University where she studied Education.
She has lived in the Streator area since 1959.
She worked through the years for Streator Home Building and Loan Association. She later owned and operated Baloon's N' Bloom's in Streator for 27 years retiring in 2010.
She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church. She was also a member of St. Vincent DePaul Society and the W.A.T.C.H Group where she served as the assistant Spiritual Director. She also led many Bible Studies through the years including the Light of Christ Prayer Group.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com