Joyce Lorraine Terpstra
She was born in Ottawa, Illinois on January 31, 1940, daughter of Wilbur and Virginia (nee; Eichelberger) Jacobson.
She attended Jefferson Grade School and Ottawa Township High School in Ottawa, Illinois and graduated in 1958.
She worked for a total of 35 years at several jobs in banking and as a manager of rental property in Denver, Colorado and Miami, Florida. She retired from Sun Trust Bank as a bank teller in March 1994.
On April 4, 1994 she married Wayne LeRoy Terpstra in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
She made a home in Miramar, Florida and then moved to Union Grove, Wisconsin in October 1999.
She is survived by her husband and one son, Douglas William Fuchs (Laura), in Wessington, S.D. Ten grand-children, two great-grand daughters, one great-grand son, one brother Wayne Jacobson and Sister-in-law Dee Jacobson, Hampshire, IL, Sister-in-laws Bette DeRohan, Wallington, CT., Kathy Nelson Chetek, WI., Brother-in-laws Robert Terpstra of Union Grove, WI., and William DeRohan, Wallington, CT. Nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as Worthy Matron in Union Grove, WI. In 2010-2011 and Worthy Matron in Burlington, WI. in 2012-2013., and other organizations being the Ladies Auxiliary to the Tripoli Shrine and the Daughters of the Nile.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia in 1946: her father, Wilbur in 1996 and infant grand-son in 1980.
A memorial gathering will be held on March 1st 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Washburn Lodge #145 8102 199th Ave, Bristol, WI 53104.
Suggestions of donation can be made to Union Grove Area Food Bank, Inc.
Interment will be at Grand Rapids Cemetery located on N.22nd Rd. Grand Rapids Ill. on April 4th 2020 at 1:00 PM