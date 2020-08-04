Joycelyn M. Bussell
Born: December 5, 1935
Died: July 26, 2020
Joycelyn "Joyce" M. Bussell, 84 of Streator passed away Sunday (July 26, 2020) at the home of her daughter Pauline surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held Thursday (Aug. 6th) from 10 AM - 12 noon at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12noon at the funeral home with Pastor Roger Davis officiating. Burial will be in Phillips Cemetery at a later date.
Joyce was born on December 5, 1935 in Streator to Kenneth and Margaret (Cooper) Parcher. She married Donald A. Bussell on December 3, 1966. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2020)
Surviving are daughters; Pauline (Roger Lee) Barnard of Granville, Pamela Lynn Roberts of Streator and Penny (Thomas) Stimpert of Burlington, WI, son David (Christine) Bussell of Streator, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald and a brother in infancy.
Joyce attended Streator Grade School and graduated from Streator High School. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene where she served on the church board and taught Sunday school for many years. Joyce was formerly employed at Owens Illinois Glass and was an Avon Representative for many years and was a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout Leader.
Memorials may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, Shriners Childrens Hospital
or Streator VFW or American Legion.
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S. Park St.
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2703www.winterrowdfh.com