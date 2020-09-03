Juanita Whalen
Born: December 8, 1933; in Ottawa, IL
Died: August 26, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Juanita Whalen, 86, of Ottawa, IL, passed away August 26, 2020 at her home .
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Lost Lands Cemetery in Streator. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ottawa Funeral Home.
Juanita was born December 8, 1933, in Ottawa, IL, to Willis and May (Mading) Voyles. She married Lawrence Whalen on June 25, 1973. She worked at Owens Illinois Glass in Streator for 18 years and was a member of Zion Church in Streator.
She is survived by her son, Tim (Gina)Whalen of Ottawa; her daughter, Shirley (Ed) Bobbit of Mt Carmel, IL; ten grandchildren, Emma, Anna, and Abby Whalen, Jeremy and Josh McIntyre, Hannah Chavez, Jesse Fuller, Kimberly Epley, Christopher Bobbitt, and Dawn Kleinschmidt; fourteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Farrell and Pauline (John) Miskell; and one brother, Raymond Voyles. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son Ricky McIntyre, a granddaughter Faith, a great-grandson Aden, one sister Eileen Clark, three brothers George, Richard and Dwain Voyles.
Pallbearers will be her family.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
