Juanita Whalen
Juanita Whalen

Born: December 8, 1933; in Ottawa, IL

Died: August 26, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Juanita Whalen, 86, of Ottawa, IL, passed away August 26, 2020 at her home .

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Lost Lands Cemetery in Streator. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ottawa Funeral Home.

Juanita was born December 8, 1933, in Ottawa, IL, to Willis and May (Mading) Voyles. She married Lawrence Whalen on June 25, 1973. She worked at Owens Illinois Glass in Streator for 18 years and was a member of Zion Church in Streator.

She is survived by her son, Tim (Gina)Whalen of Ottawa; her daughter, Shirley (Ed) Bobbit of Mt Carmel, IL; ten grandchildren, Emma, Anna, and Abby Whalen, Jeremy and Josh McIntyre, Hannah Chavez, Jesse Fuller, Kimberly Epley, Christopher Bobbitt, and Dawn Kleinschmidt; fourteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Farrell and Pauline (John) Miskell; and one brother, Raymond Voyles. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son Ricky McIntyre, a granddaughter Faith, a great-grandson Aden, one sister Eileen Clark, three brothers George, Richard and Dwain Voyles.

Pallbearers will be her family.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
