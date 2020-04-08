|
Judith Ellen Munz
Born: December 7, 1946
Died: April 1, 2020
Judith Ellen (Henderson) Munz, 73, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her home.
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Judy was born December 7, 1946 in Seattle, Washington, to Ralph and Rosemary (Gnaedinger) Henderson. She married George Munz; he passed away January 30, 2009.
Judy loved animals, especially her cats and nature. She never let her squirrel feeder go dry and always wanted a pet donkey. She was always in touch with nature and appreciative of her wonderful neighbors of 25 years. She will be a constant reminder to not be selfish and enjoy the nature that surrounds you.
Judy was kind, warm, and stubborn, but most of all loved her family. Though she kept to herself most of the time, her family knew that with just a phone call, she would be there for them. She was loved by her daughter more than she will ever know and will be greatly missed.
Judy is survived by her daughter Denali Riley of Cape Coral, FL; and four brothers, Bruce, Craig, Keith, and Scott Henderson. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
