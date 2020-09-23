Judith Lynn Borkowsky
Born: January 3, 1944
Died: September 19, 2020
Mrs. Judith "Judy" Lynn Borkowsky, 76, of Cartersville, GA passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Judith was born on January 3, 1944 in Peru, IL to the late Mr. Herbert Wallner and Mrs. Doris Sault Wallner.
Judy was a devoted mother and loving wife. She was very artistic, soulful and a lot of fun. She loved to garden with her grandchildren, she was a very talented singer and was a member of the choir at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Cartersville. In her early years, Judy was very active in theatre and the arts. She was a real estate agent for many years, serving the greater Bartow area. Judy loved nature, visiting the mountains several times a year. Her family was everything to Judy, she adored being Grandma to her four grandchildren. Judy will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Judy is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Roger Borkowsky, and her parents.
She is survived by her sons; Mike (Tammy), Chris (Beth), and Jeff Borkowsky. grandchildren; Camille, Wyatt, Ashlin and Gracie Borkowsky, sister, Sandra Grivetti, brother, Wayne Wallner and brother and sister-in-law, Frank (Kris) Borkowsky. Many nieces and nephews also survive to cherish Judy's memory.
A funeral mass for Judy will be conducted on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at eleven o'clock in the morning at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Cartersville with Father Juan Anzora officiating. Interment will follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens.The family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 from five o'clock in the evening until seven.
Please visit www.owenfunerals.com
to leave online condolences for the family.
Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville is honored to serve Judy's family in this most difficult time.