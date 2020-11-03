Judith Robinson
Born: October 17, 1938; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 1, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Judith Robinson, 82, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion with her family by her side.
Private family services will be held. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Judy was born October 17, 1938, in Ottawa to Joseph and Evelyn (Eichelkraut) Armstrong. She married Clifford Robinson on November 3, 1956 at St. Patrick's Church; he passed away April 6, 2018. Judy and Cliff enjoyed collecting antiques and owned their shop Pine Horse Antiques in Ottawa. She worked in the healthcare field as a CNA and for a local dentist office, but her real love was being outside and in her yard in Serena.
She is survived by four children, Craig (Linda) Robinson of Yellville, AR, Jill (James) Mooneyham of Marseilles, Jennifer (Philip) Edgcomb of Ottawa, and Christopher (Lisa) Robinson of Serena; seven grandchildren, Clayton, Nathan, and Maxwell Robinson, Amy Kraus, Joseph Hicks, Jordan Edgcomb, and Zachary Robinson; and 11 great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Skylar Robinson, Jacob and Madison Lowery, Login, Felicity, and Abby Hicks, Wyatt, Elliott and Flynn Edgcomb, and Cole Robinson.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Memorials may be directed to Starved Rock Regional Center (formerly Easter Seals) at https://www.starvedrockcenter.org/donate
