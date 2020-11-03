1/1
Judith Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Robinson

Born: October 17, 1938; in Ottawa, IL

Died: November 1, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Judith Robinson, 82, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion with her family by her side.

Private family services will be held. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Judy was born October 17, 1938, in Ottawa to Joseph and Evelyn (Eichelkraut) Armstrong. She married Clifford Robinson on November 3, 1956 at St. Patrick's Church; he passed away April 6, 2018. Judy and Cliff enjoyed collecting antiques and owned their shop Pine Horse Antiques in Ottawa. She worked in the healthcare field as a CNA and for a local dentist office, but her real love was being outside and in her yard in Serena.

She is survived by four children, Craig (Linda) Robinson of Yellville, AR, Jill (James) Mooneyham of Marseilles, Jennifer (Philip) Edgcomb of Ottawa, and Christopher (Lisa) Robinson of Serena; seven grandchildren, Clayton, Nathan, and Maxwell Robinson, Amy Kraus, Joseph Hicks, Jordan Edgcomb, and Zachary Robinson; and 11 great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Skylar Robinson, Jacob and Madison Lowery, Login, Felicity, and Abby Hicks, Wyatt, Elliott and Flynn Edgcomb, and Cole Robinson.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Memorials may be directed to Starved Rock Regional Center (formerly Easter Seals) at https://www.starvedrockcenter.org/donate.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ottawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved