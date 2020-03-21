|
|
Judy Allen
Born: September 21, 1937
Died: March 20, 2020
Judy Allen, 82, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Judy was born September 21, 1937, in Ottawa to Maynard and Marie (Kozuch) Seward.
She married Gary Allen on May 25, 1957 at St. Patrick's Church in Ottawa; he passed away October 10, 2003. She graduated from Covel Creek District 141 , a one-room country school, and Ottawa High School. She had been employed by Montgomery Ward, McDonald's Merchandising Co., and K-Mart. She had been a Cub Scout den mother, a picture lady at Shabbona School, and was on the Advisory Board at Bridge Senior Center. She was part owner of Allen Racing Enterprises.
She is survived by two sons, Jay (Pamela) Allen of Utica, Marty (Joyce Hughes) Allen of Ottawa; granddaughter, Megan Allen of California; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas Paquette of Ottawa, and Gloria Pryde of LaSalle.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her brother, Thomas, in 1951; and her parents.
Memorials may be directed to .
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300