Julia Anne Wagner
Julia Anne Wagner

Born: July 29, 1935

Died: July 1, 2020

Julia Anne Wagner, 84 of Streator passed away peacefully Wednesday morning (July 1, 2020) at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator with Pastor Dennis Thorne officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her immediate family. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 3:00 PM Saturday prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family to be distributed to local organizations.

Julia was born July 29, 1935 in Streator, a daughter of Raymond McBride and Esther Griffin Johnston. She was formerly married to John B. Wagner III on September 21, 1955. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2017.

She is survived by her children John B. Wagner IV of Streator, Jane (Dan) Masley Streator, Judith Wagner of Omaha, NE and Jennifer (Dan) Harback of Streator; grandchildren, Jessica (Matthew Carben) Wagner, Lucas (Andrea) Wagner, Jonni Munich, Tanya (Jeff) DaVault, T.J. (Tori) Masley, Todd (Heather) Masley, Tony (Fiancé Alyssa Ferko) Masley, Michelle (Kevin) Cline, Matthew (Laura) Wagner, and Shannon Harback; 18 great grandchildren with one on the way; and 2 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are four brothers, Earl (Marilyn) McBride of Ancona, David (Mary) McBride of Joliet, Michael McBride Sr. of Ancona, and Wayne (Jean) McBride of Yorkville; and a sister, Betty Zack of Streator.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-fathers, Elmer Barber and Homer Johnston; her former husband; her fiancé, Gene Chamberlain; three brothers, Oris, Harold and Ronald; two children in infancy, Joseph and Josephine; and an infant granddaughter, Amanda Wagner.

Julia worked for Motorola in Pontiac and retired from Thatchers Glass Factory. She volunteered as a Sunday School teacher at the First United Methodist Church and was a member of the school PTA. She loved working on Crossword Puzzles, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and playing cards with her girlfriends. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed making flower arrangements.

Julia always said "she was blessed with family and good friends." Psalm 46:1 God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.

Condolences may be left for the family at hagifuneralhome.com

Hagi Funeral Home 205 High Street, Streator


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2420
