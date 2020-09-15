1/1
Julia E. Gribbin
Julia E. Gribbin

Born: May 3, 1948; in Streator, IL

Died: September 10, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Julia E. Gribbin, 72, of Streator passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

There will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded. Julia's ashes will be buried at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Streator. The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Born May 3, 1948 in Streator she was the daughter of Elbert and Goldie (Meredith) Odle.

She is survived by her son, Steven (Kirsten) Gribbin of Streator; granddaughters, Abby and Avery Gribbin of Streator; sisters, Dorrean (Andy) Krasnican of Lansing, Kansas and Imogene Kudrick of Knox, Pennsylvania; and a brother, Daniel (Frances) Odle of Shreveport, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mavis Yedinak and Lillian Willadean Deminsky; and a brother, Roger Odle.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
