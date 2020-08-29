1/1
June M. Kates
June M. (Antram) Kates

Born: June 12, 1916

Died: August 26, 2020

June M. (Antram) Kates, 104, formerly of Grand Ridge, passed away Aug. 26, 2020 at 11 AM at LaSalle County Nursing Home, Ottawa.

Visitation will be held Aug. 31 from 9:30-11 AM at the Grand Ridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Grand Rapids Cemetery.

June was born June 12, 1916 to Lewis W. & Eva (Patterson) Antram. She married Roy Kates on January 8, 1935 at the Grand Ridge Presbyterian Church. He passed away November 16, 1975.

June is survived by son, Russell Kates of Streator, daughters, Janet Young of Aurora and Janice (Lawrence) Stalter of Princeton, one granddaughter, Susan (Tom) Grigas of Leola, PA & 3 great-grandsons, Christopher, William & Alex Grigas, 5 nieces, & 1 nephew.

June was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Edna Scott and Marjorie King, brother Wilford Antram & 2 grandsons Randy Kates and Keith Young, son-in-law Richard Young, and daughter-in-law Mary Kates.

June graduated from Streator High School in 1934. She was a member of the Grand Ridge Methodist Church, the former Rebecca Circle, the Ever Ready Club, the Home Extensions Unit of Farm Ridge Township. She enjoyed her home and was an excellent cook.

Memorials may be directed to the Grand Ridge Methodist Church or the Grand Rapids Cemetery.

Grand Ridge Funeral Home

205 Sylvan Ave.

Grand Ridge, IL 61325

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 29, 2020.
Grand Ridge Funeral Home
125 Sylvan Avenue
Grand Ridge, IL 61325
(815) 249-6813
