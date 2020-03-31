|
|
June (Charlier) Mennie
Born: May 27, 1930
Died: March 26, 2020
Alberta "June" Mennie, 89, of Ottawa, died on Thursday afternoon, March 26, at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. Private services were on Monday, March 30, in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd in Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa with Rev. Michael Driscoll, officiating. Interment followed in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
June was born on May 27, 1930 in Ottawa to Albert and Eva (Kleckner) Charlier.
June was a member of St. Patrick Church in Ottawa, and the Women of the Moose.
She was employed at Luminous Processes and worked in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Grade School. She married Leonard Mennie on June 18, 1951, at St. Patrick Church in Ottawa. She was an outstanding mother and put her son's needs and desires ahead of her own.
She is survived by one son, Keith, of Ottawa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard on Feb. 4, 2019, and on sister Louise Jerde.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433