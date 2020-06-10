Justin S. Johnson
Justin S. Johnson

Born: January 1, 1986; in Ottawa, IL

Died: June 6, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Justin Johnson, 34, of Ottawa, died unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon, June 6, at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. Due to current circumstances and State of Illinois Health and Safety guidelines, private services will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. David Kipfer, Pastor of the Ottawa Catholic Parishes, officiating. Private visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be in Freedom Lutheran Cemetery.

Justin was born on January 1, 1986, in Ottawa to Keith and Diane (Friestad) Johnson. He was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School, Class of 2004, and a member of Pipefitters Local 597. He was an avid sportsman and a member of Ducks Unlimited.

He is survived by two sons, Jake and Ethan, and their mother, Heidi, a sister, Ashley (Michael) Cheatham, a brother Jeremy (Gayle) Johnson, his maternal grandmother, Mary Lou Friestad, and his step-mother Dianna Johnson, nieces and nephews, Logan, Bregan, and Brooklyn Cheatham, and Jett and Harper Johnson, all of Ottawa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandfather, and paternal grandparents.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Gunner Neurohr, Tyler DeBernardi, Danny Quinlan, Dusty Culjan, Eddie Martin, and Mike Martin.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a trust fund to be established for his sons.


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
