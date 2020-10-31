Karen Harding
Born: August 12, 1943
Died: October 23, 2020
Karen A. Harding, 77 of Pontiac passed away Friday evening (October 23, 2020) at OSF St. James John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.
Cremation rites will be accorded and services will be held at a later date.
Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is assisting the family with arrangements.
Karen was born August 12, 1943 in Streator, a daughter of George and Anne (Votaw) Bennett. She married David L. Harding in June of 1963. He preceded her in death on February 25, 1984.
She is survived by two sons, David L. Harding and Troy A. Harding, both of Pontiac; a brother, Stephen G. Bennett of Pontiac; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Gene Williams, Rex Williams, James Bennett and Ted Bennett.
Karen was a member of the Central Church of Christ, Streator.
She worked for Owens for 20 years and later at the Dwight Correctional Center.
