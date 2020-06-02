Karl G. Hill
Karl G. Hill

Born: November 19, 1938; in Morris, IL

Died: May 30, 2020; in Morris, IL

Karl G. Hill, 81, of Seneca, passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 at Regency Care in Morris.

Due to current circumstances a private memorial service will be held at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with Rev. Duane Kaufman, officiating. Burial will take place at Stavanger Cemetery at a later date.

Karl was born on November 19, 1938 in Morris to John and Winifred (Cooper) Hill. He was a graduate of Newark High School. Karl married Lorraine A. Wiborg on October 2, 1965, in Stavanger. He was retired from Libbey-Owens Ford. Karl was a member of Grace Baptist Church and the Sons of Norway. He enjoyed crocheting, playing games on the computer, reading, and visiting with friends and family.

He is survived by a daughter, Gwen Niles, of Seneca, two grandchildren, Nicholas (Carlie) Niles and Chad Niles, both of Ottawa, and two great-grandchildren, Delainey and Korben Niles.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lorraine, on February 17, 2018.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
