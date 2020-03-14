My Web Times Obituaries
Kathleen E. Biba

Kathleen E. Biba Obituary
Kathleen E. Biba

Born: September 23, 1948; in London, England

Died: March 6, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Kathleen E. Biba, 71, of Ottawa, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at LaSalle County Nursing Home.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Kathy was born September 23, 1948, in London, England to James and Rosina (Knight)London, England Holder.

She married Jim Biba on May 28, 1982.

Kathy loved crafting, especially painting and woodworking. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, and canning and especially cherished family picnics when the whole family was together.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jim; three children, James Billings of Oregon, Jody (James) Johnson of TX, and Jimmy Biba, Jr. of TN; six grandchildren; two brothers, Peter and Kevin (Elsie) Holder, both of MA; many nieces and nephews; and her little companion, Coco. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to her family. The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at ottawafuneralhome.com

