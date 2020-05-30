Kathleen J. Fulkerson
Born: June 15, 1950; in Rochester, NY
Died: May 26, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Kathleen J. Fulkerson, 69 of Streator passed away Tuesday (May 26, 2020) at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.
Private family services will be held with burial in the St. Stephen's Cemetery. A memorial mass will be said at a later date. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kathy was born on June 15, 1950 in Rochester, New York to Robert and Kathleen (Downs) Legler. She married Raymond L. Fulkerson on April 12, 1969. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2020.
Surviving is son; Michael (Gayle) Fulkerson of Ottawa, grandchildren; Kara, Alysa, Connor and Ian Fulkerson, sister-in-law; Nancy Fulkerson of Streator and nephews; Allen (Kathy) and Kevin (Ashley) Fulkerson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond, sons; James (in infancy) and Raymond, brothers; James and Robert Legler and brother-in-law David Fulkerson.
Kathy attended grade school in New York and graduated high school in California. She and her husband formerly owned the Hardscrabble Restaurant. Kathy was involved with the Streator Downtown Business organization and was a member of the St. Michael the Archangel Church.
Memorials may be made to either Wounded Warrior Project in her son's Raymond name or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S. Park St.
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2703
www.winterrowdfh.com
Published in My Web Times on May 30, 2020.