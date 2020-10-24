Kathleen Louise Rouillard
Kathleen "Kay" Louise Rouillard (nee Steinbuck) died at home on October 10, surrounded by many family members. The daughter of J. Eberhart and Laurette Steinbuck, Kathleen was born in Evanston, Illinois in 1929. She attended St. Scholastica Academy where she first realized what would be a lifelong love for singing. Her beautiful soprano voice took her to Northwestern University where she received her BME in vocal music. It was there that she met her beloved husband, John, who was captivated by the sound of her voice even before he met her.
Kathleen and John settled in Streator, Illinois where John served as Music Director at Streator Township High School and they raised a family of seven children. Kay was a member of St. Anthony?s Catholic Church where she sang in the choir.
In 1969 the couple moved their family to La Mesa, California. Kay became a very active member in Our Lady of Grace church where she sang in the choir and served as cantor. She also was an enthusiastic member of the San Diego Master Chorale where she sang for many decades.
After John's passing in 1983, Kay's long-time love of reading led to a natural choice to study Library science. At the age of 55 she began working as a school librarian where she combined her love of books with her love of children. She served as librarian at La Presa Elementary until 1995, and then Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School until her retirement in 2005.
In recent years she has been an enthusiastic opera goer as well as a frequent patron of the Old Globe and Lamb's Players Theaters. She enjoyed her involvement in the American Association of University Women where she found fellow book-lovers and many friends.
She is predeceased by her husband John, her brothers Thomas and Eberhart, and her grandson Tommy.
She is survived by her sister Mary Jo (Fred), sisters-in-law Mary Lu, Lee, Carol, and Murleane, her children Rebecca (Marshall), Marie (John), Steven (Susan), David (Isela) Maggie (Jonathan), Amy, Michael (Norma), nieces and nephews Dan, Mickey, Cary, Mark, Laura, Tom, and Chris, grandchildren Joey, Jackson, Jeremy, James, Willow, Katie, Emily, John-David, Maya, and twelve great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Kay's memory may be made Feeding San Diego feedingsandiego.org
. or to AAUW scholarships for women in the local area.
Make checks .payable to AAUW La Mesa-El Cajon CA Foundation. Write "Philanthropy" on memo line.
Please send to Jane Niemeier, 1459 Everview Road, San Diego, CA 92110
All donations are tax deductible.