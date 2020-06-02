Kathleen M. Hughes
Born: July 13, 1944; in Streator, IL
Died: May 29, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Kathleen M. "Kathie" Hughes, 75, of Streator passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.
Funeral services will be private.
Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Ransom.
The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born July 13, 1944 in Streator she was the daughter of Wilfred and Marie (Slattery) Harty. She married Jerry Hughes on January 30, 1965. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2002.
She is survived by daughters, Kelli (Joe) Cravatta of Ottawa and Karen (Dan) Sabol of Streator; a son, Kevin Hughes of Ottawa; grandchildren, Megan (Blake) Baker of Ottawa, J.J. Cravatta of Chicago, Drew (Kiley) Sabol of Normal and Tyler Sabol of Chicago; a great granddaughter, Brooklyn Baker; sister in laws, Patsy Harty and Mary Jane (Bruce) Munsell; and a brother in law, Bob (Mary Alice) Hughes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Jack Harty a sister, Judy in infancy; and a sister in law, Marcia Hughes.
Raised in the Kinsman area Kathie attended Kinsman Grade School and Mazon High School. She also attended Beauty School.
A homemaker through the years she belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church and the Altar and Rosary Society of her church.
Memorials may be direct to Marquette Academy, Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in My Web Times on Jun. 2, 2020.