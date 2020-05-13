Kathleen Peters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen (Kane) Peters

Born: January 20, 1954

Died: May 10, 2020

Kathleen (Kane) Peters, 66, of Lake Wildwood, Varna, formerly of Wenona, passed away at home on May 10, 2020 after a short illness.

Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 19, in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wenona with Deacon Charles Zulz officiating. The Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona is handling arrangements.

Kathleen was born in Streator on January 20, 1954 to James Donald and Ellenor (Hoge) Kane. She married Dale Peters in St. Mary's Church in Wenona on October 8, 1977.

Kathleen worked at area hospitals for 41 years. She retired in 2018 as a radiation therapist at Illinois Valley Cancer Center in Peru.

She enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She liked to travel with friends and family. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Wenona.

Kathleen was survived by her husband Dale Peters of Varna; daughter Mandi Flynn (Nathan Cook) of Wenona and son Jacob (Bethany) Peters of Peru; brother Hogan (Paula) Kane of Aiken, SC. and sister Wendy (Michael) Zilm of Kirkwood, MO.; six grandchildren, Nate, Natalie, Emma, Kami, Finley and Marley; numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister Candace (Kane) Schultz.

Memorials may be directed to the Wenona Bond Library or Varna Fire and Ambulance Service.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
405 S Oak St
Wenona, IL 61377
(815) 223-0380
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved