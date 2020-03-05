|
Kathleen Renn
Born: April 23, 1947
Died: March 1, 2020
Kathleen "Kathy" Renn, 72, of Las Vegas and formerly of Streator passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Kathy was born April 23, 1947 in Streator. She was the daughter of Peter and Mary (Saflarski) Promenschenkel.
She married Donald Renn on October 1, 1966 at St. Casimir's Church in Streator.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Renn of Las Vegas; daughters, Donna Winters, Tracy Renn, Kristine Gatski and Debbie Fischer all of Las Vegas; and Amy Hancock of Oglesby; a son, Larry Renn of Idaho; 15 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a brother, Chris (Arlene) Promenschenkel; sisters, Carol Lahman and Teresa (Larry) Yednock all of Streator; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her son, John; her parents; and sisters, Mary Dunning, Rose Marie Frye and Suzanne Berg.
She attended St. Stephen's Grade School and was a 1965 graduate of Streator Township High School. She worked for Thatcher Glass before moving to Las Vegas.
Published in the Ottawa Times on Mar. 5, 2020