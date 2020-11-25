1/1
Kathryn Elaine Becker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Becker

Born: July 11, 1926; in LaSalle, IL

Died: November 22, 2020; in Mendota, IL

Kathryn "Elaine" Becker, 94, a lifelong resident of LaSalle, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare Center in Mendota.

Private graveside services will be held at St. Vincent's Cemetery, LaSalle with Rev. Paul Carlson, pastor of St. Patrick's Church, LaSalle officiating. A public Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.

Elaine was born July 11, 1926 in LaSalle to Henry and Anna (Yanke) Becker. She was a graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School, Class of 1944. After graduation, Elaine worked at Chicago Bridge and Iron in the Seneca Shipyards during World War II, doing her part for the war effort.

Elaine was a member of St. Patrick's Church, LaSalle and the Catholic Daughters of America, was a volunteer with the American Red Cross and worked as an executive secretary at Union Carbide for 30 years.

The family would like to thank Heritage Healthcare Center, Mendota for the exemplary care and compassion show to Elaine during these past three years. Your kindness will never be forgotten. A special thank you to OSF Hospice for their wonderful care and support.

Survivors include her sister, June Hauger of Bigfork, MN and nieces and nephews, Linda (Dale) Rinker of Grayslake, Richard (Judy) Hauger of Ottawa, Janet (Jerry) Thone of Lathrop, CA, James (Elizabeth) Hauger of Peru, Sue (Dennis) Bourgo of Marseilles, Nancy (Steve) Holt of Boise, ID and Jeff (Rena) Hauger of LaSalle.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Richard Hauger.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Friendship House, Ottawa or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle
609 Eighth Street
LaSalle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0096
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved