Kay Bienemann
Born: February 29, 1944
Died: May 16, 2020
Kay Bienemann, Ph.D., (nee Rorem), of Flossmoor, IL, age 76 (19 in leap years), died peacefully and painlessly at home on Saturday, May 16, from complications of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).
A clinical psychologist and a neuropsychologist, Kay was a trailblazer in her field. She balanced an extraordinary career with a rich personal life of world travel, literature, art, and family. Her life's work was helping people find and follow their own paths. Kay's love, generosity, and support for her family, friends, and clients knew no limits. Even after MSA left her completely immobile, she delighted in family gatherings and meeting with clients in her home. She was a beautiful person who will be deeply missed.
Born on Leap Year Day into a working-class family in Ottawa, IL, Kay excelled in high school in an environment where higher education was unheard-of. At age 26, she found herself widowed, a single mother with two young sons. Against the odds but driven by her passion for learning, she finished a BA in psychology in two and a half years at Governors State University, then completed the demanding Ph.D. program in clinical psychology at Loyola University Chicago, with her doctoral degree in 1982. For Kay, the highlight was five years of training at the Loyola Guidance Center and Day School (later The Doyle Center), where she received extensive supervision and experience in individual child and adult psychotherapy, family therapy, and group therapy. Kay was always grateful for this broad, solid foundation. It was also here, that she met the great love of her life and husband of 40 years, fellow student Bob Cavanagh.
At a time when a psychologist in a medical setting was rare, Kay became Director of Psychological Services for the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, where she was part of an outstanding team working with victims of head injuries, strokes, and other physical traumas. This began a long involvement in medical psychology and neuropsychology. Kay worked as director of psychology and as a psychology consultant in other medical departments and several inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation centers. She also served as a consultant at nursing homes in Cook and LaSalle Counties, and taught graduate courses in individual counseling and in group therapy at Governors State University.
Professionally, therapy was always Kay's first love. Not only was she a great listener, she was also supportive, empathic, and a committed advocate. She was respectful of her clients' dignity as individuals, and of their need and right to be true to themselves and make their own decisions. Throughout her career, Kay kept a private therapy practice, earning a reputation as a "go to" referral for clients with medical issues. Her practice was remarkable in other ways too. She worked with clients of all ages, (from two-year olds to eighty-year olds), color, and ethnicity-and money was never an issue. If Kay felt a person or family would benefit from therapy, she would adjust her fee to what they could afford. There was no minimum fee. In time, Kay's therapy practice expanded, with offices in Homewood and Orland Park.
Kay was the Beloved wife of Robert Cavanagh, Ph.D; Devoted Mother of John (Delia) and Robin (Jenny) Bienemann; Cherished Grandmother of Adam and Eric Bienemann, Step-Grandmother of Brooks Smith (Tina Lopez), Jessica Smith, and Step-Great-Grandmother of Ezra Lopez; Fond sister of Bev Rorem; and Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Marie Rorem; her first husband, Edward Bienemann,; a brother, Sonny Rorem, and sister, Sharon Rose.
Due to the CDC guidelines for coronavirus, private cremation rites have been accorded. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
If you would like to honor Kay's memory, consider a donation to one of these organizations that were close to her heart. Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness (at checkout indicate it's a gift in memory of Kay Bienemann) or the Chicago Greater Food Depository.
Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book and leave a condolence message at www.bradygill.com Brady-Gill Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Info. (708) 614-9900
Born: February 29, 1944
Died: May 16, 2020
Kay Bienemann, Ph.D., (nee Rorem), of Flossmoor, IL, age 76 (19 in leap years), died peacefully and painlessly at home on Saturday, May 16, from complications of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).
A clinical psychologist and a neuropsychologist, Kay was a trailblazer in her field. She balanced an extraordinary career with a rich personal life of world travel, literature, art, and family. Her life's work was helping people find and follow their own paths. Kay's love, generosity, and support for her family, friends, and clients knew no limits. Even after MSA left her completely immobile, she delighted in family gatherings and meeting with clients in her home. She was a beautiful person who will be deeply missed.
Born on Leap Year Day into a working-class family in Ottawa, IL, Kay excelled in high school in an environment where higher education was unheard-of. At age 26, she found herself widowed, a single mother with two young sons. Against the odds but driven by her passion for learning, she finished a BA in psychology in two and a half years at Governors State University, then completed the demanding Ph.D. program in clinical psychology at Loyola University Chicago, with her doctoral degree in 1982. For Kay, the highlight was five years of training at the Loyola Guidance Center and Day School (later The Doyle Center), where she received extensive supervision and experience in individual child and adult psychotherapy, family therapy, and group therapy. Kay was always grateful for this broad, solid foundation. It was also here, that she met the great love of her life and husband of 40 years, fellow student Bob Cavanagh.
At a time when a psychologist in a medical setting was rare, Kay became Director of Psychological Services for the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, where she was part of an outstanding team working with victims of head injuries, strokes, and other physical traumas. This began a long involvement in medical psychology and neuropsychology. Kay worked as director of psychology and as a psychology consultant in other medical departments and several inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation centers. She also served as a consultant at nursing homes in Cook and LaSalle Counties, and taught graduate courses in individual counseling and in group therapy at Governors State University.
Professionally, therapy was always Kay's first love. Not only was she a great listener, she was also supportive, empathic, and a committed advocate. She was respectful of her clients' dignity as individuals, and of their need and right to be true to themselves and make their own decisions. Throughout her career, Kay kept a private therapy practice, earning a reputation as a "go to" referral for clients with medical issues. Her practice was remarkable in other ways too. She worked with clients of all ages, (from two-year olds to eighty-year olds), color, and ethnicity-and money was never an issue. If Kay felt a person or family would benefit from therapy, she would adjust her fee to what they could afford. There was no minimum fee. In time, Kay's therapy practice expanded, with offices in Homewood and Orland Park.
Kay was the Beloved wife of Robert Cavanagh, Ph.D; Devoted Mother of John (Delia) and Robin (Jenny) Bienemann; Cherished Grandmother of Adam and Eric Bienemann, Step-Grandmother of Brooks Smith (Tina Lopez), Jessica Smith, and Step-Great-Grandmother of Ezra Lopez; Fond sister of Bev Rorem; and Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Marie Rorem; her first husband, Edward Bienemann,; a brother, Sonny Rorem, and sister, Sharon Rose.
Due to the CDC guidelines for coronavirus, private cremation rites have been accorded. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
If you would like to honor Kay's memory, consider a donation to one of these organizations that were close to her heart. Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness (at checkout indicate it's a gift in memory of Kay Bienemann) or the Chicago Greater Food Depository.
Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book and leave a condolence message at www.bradygill.com Brady-Gill Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Info. (708) 614-9900
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 23, 2020.