Kay Helen Allen
Born: December 6, 1942
Died: April 12, 2020
Kay Helen (Arnold) Allen, 77, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her beloved family.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Kay was born December 6, 1942, in Ottawa to Charles and Gertrude (Bayer) Arnold. She married Michael Allen on October 28, 1961 at St. Francis of Assisi Church; he passed away February 20, 2016.
Kay worked at Value City for over 20 years. She was a member of Shoreline Boat Club and Marquette Go Club. She loved to sew, gamble, and cook. She especially loved attending her grandkid's sporting events- from horse shows to basketball games. Kay had a big family full of love.
She is survived by two sons, Dennis (Debbie) Allen and Brian Allen; one daughter, Kayla (Pete) Neurohr; four grandchildren, Kody (Amanda) Neurohr, Ben Neurohr, Michaela Neurohr, and Andrew Allen; two great-grandchildren, Tessa and Lola Neurohr; and one brother, Jack Arnold. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years; two brothers, Bobby and Billy Arnold; and three sisters, Gert Barron, Eileen Pearson, and Mary Lou Gahan.
