Keith J. Stimac
Born: October 29, 1949; in Pontiac, IL
Died: November 19, 2020; in Streator, IL
Keith J. Stimac, 71, of Streator passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence.
There will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at a later time.
The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born October 29, 1949 in Pontiac he was the son of Edmund "Ed" and Kathryn "Kitty" (Durham) Stimac. He married Mary K. Lucas on January 9, 1971.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Stimac of Streator; daughters, Julie (Jon) Horaney of Streator and Lisa (Jerry) Aukland of Streator; grandchildren, Bailey (Aymee) Wilinski) Aukland, Jake Horaney, Sydney Horaney, Mallory Aukland and Max Horaney; great grandchildren, Jaiden Wilinski and Skylar Aukland; and sisters, Trisha (Robert) Crouse of Reno, Nevada and Stephanie DeBoor of Reno, Nevada; many nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, John Stimac.
Raised in Streator Keith attended St. Anthony Grade School and graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1967. He worked for over 40 years for Owens Illinois Glass Company in the Maintenance Department.
He was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
Keith enjoyed coaching his daughters in various sports through the years. He and his wife Mary also loved following their grandchildren in their activities. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
