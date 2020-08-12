1/1
Kelly Dean Leonard
Kelly Dean Leonard

Born: December 30, 1958; in Sandwich, IL

Died: August 8, 2020; in Earlville, IL

Kelly Dean Leonard, 61 of Earlville passed away Saturday, August 8 at his home. He was born December 30, 1958 in Sandwich, the son John Robert and Mary Lou Conklin Leonard. He is survived by his mother Mary Lou Leonard of Earlville; 2 brothers, Kevin (Diane) Leonard of Sartell, MN and Kris (Sharon) Leonard of Elmhurst, IL., nieces and nephews including, Matthew Leonard, Michael Leonard, Laura Leonard, Michaelene Leonard, Katherine Leonard and Sean Leonard; one aunt, Kay (Roger) Cantlin of Naperville, IL., and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Kenneth.

Kelly graduated from the Illinois School for the Deaf and completed a certificate program at Waubonsee Community College. He was employed by Plano Molding for 33 years and was a member of St. Theresa's parish in Earlville.

A private service and burial will be held at a later date. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Hanley-Turner-Eighner Funeral Home 407 S. Ottawa St. ~ PO Box 808, Earlville, IL 60518 815-246-649


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
