Kelly L. Rissman
Kelly L. Rissman

Born: September 28, 1961; in DeKalb, IL

Died: June 26, 2020; in Streator, IL

Kelly L. Rissman, 58 of Streator passed away Friday (June 26, 2020) at his home.

Following cremation, a visitation will be held Saturday (July 11th) from 11 - 1 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1 PM at the funeral home with military honors following. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery at a later date.

Kelly was born on September 28, 1961 in DeKalb to Dale and Marge (Templeman) Rissman. He married Tracy Bales on September 4, 2014. She survives.

Also surviving are children; Timothy (Sunny) Vahl of Tallahassee, FL, Darryl Rissman of Mendota, Mark (Priscilla) Rissman of Earlville, Amy Rissman of Mendota, Tori (Tony) Corbi of Streator and Robert (Kathy) Baker of Streator, 9 grandchildren and one due in January of 2021, brothers; Wayne (Doris) Rissman of W. Dundee, Dick (Marsha) Rissman of Sheridan, Jim Rissman of Sheridan and Reid (Mary) Rissman of Dekalb, sister, Kim (Kim) Duffy of Sheridan, brother-in-law; Richard (Vinnie) Bales of Seneca, sisters-in-law; Tammy (Ed) Handzus and Tina Bales both of Streator.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Dale Lee Rissman and his beloved dog Tanner.

Kelly graduated from the Serena High School in 1978. He served in the US Army from 1978 until 1993. Kelly drove truck for LCL Bulk Transport out of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kelly enjoyed camping and cooking with his cast iron.

Memorials may be made to his family.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
