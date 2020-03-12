My Web Times Obituaries
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
160 West Cypress Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
(731) 645-3481
Kenneth Joseph Mackiewicz Obituary
Kenneth Joseph Mackiewicz

Born: January 1, 1946

Died: March 9, 2020

Kenneth Joseph Mackiewicz was born January 1, 1946 in La Salle, IL the son of the late Edward and Loretta "Dolly" Slusarek Mackiewicz. He departed this life on March 9, 2020 in Corinth, Mississippi at the age of 74.

Mr. Mackiewicz retired from Mississippi Polymer. He was known for the best summer sausage and deer sticks. He had a passion for cooking and always enjoyed entertaining guests through the meals he prepared. He also, loved his motorcycle and especially his family.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 14th 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM (CST) Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer

160 West Cypress Avenue P. O. Box 309 Selmer, TN, 38375.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Mackiewicz of Ramer, TN; sons, Steve (Mary) Mackiewicz of Shorewood, IL, Jeff (Debbie) Mackiewicz, of Ottawa, IL, Chad (Athena) Mackiewicz of Collierville, TN, Benji (Brooke) Mackiewicz of Las Vegas, NV; stepson, Tony (Karin) Wilson of Selmer, TN; stepdaughter, Susan McCutchen of Dyersburg, TN, Teresa Wilson of Corinth, MS; brother, Tom (Georgia) Mackiewicz of Broomfeild, CO; grandsons, Jordan Mackiewicz, Bailey Fessler, Colton Mackiewicz, Brayden Mackiewicz, Deagan Mackiewicz, Brody Mackiewicz, Quentin Anderson, Chase Cooper; granddaughters, Michelle (Andy) Cooper, Marena McCutchen, Stephiane Wilson and fiance Tyler Jernigan; great grandson, Dalton and Dylan Hacker, A. J. Cooper, Braxton Jernigan; brothers-in-law, Dale "Cotton" (Sherry) Brewer, Doyle Brewer, Cliff (Debbie) Brewer, Joe (Mary) Brewer; sisters-in-law, Mary Jean Brewer, Shelia (Jason) Zebert; nieces, nephews and lots of great friends.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Mackiewicz was preceded in death by a special uncle Fritz Mackiewicz and stepson, Terry Wilson.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude. http://giftfunds.stjude.org/KenMackiewicz

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Kenneth Joseph Mackiewicz please visit our Sympathy Store. https://www.sfdcares.com/
