1/1
Kenneth Sanderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth L. Sanderson

Born: February 27, 1928

Died: July 26, 2020

Kenneth L. Sanderson, 92, of Leland, IL, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home. He was born February 27, 1928 in Waterman, IL, the son of Kenneth LaVerne and Clarice (Jacobson) Sanderson. He married Teresa Fraher on December 26, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Loretto, IL. Kenneth was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Leland. He was a proud member of the US Army, serving during the Korean War. Kenneth was also a member of the Leland American Legion, he was a prior Boy Scout Leader, Little League coach. He farmed in the Leland area all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa; his children, Jerry (Lisa) Sanderson of Peoria, IL, Edward (Cynthia) Sanderson of Ottawa, IL, Irene Sanderson of Sycamore, IL, and Patricia (Scott) Farrell of Genoa, IL; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Charles.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Leland, with Pastor Trudy Foote officiating. Burial will follow at Leland Cemetery in rural Leland. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the church in Leland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanley-Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
140 E Railroad
Leland, IL 60531
(815) 495-2611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hanley-Turner-Eighner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved