Kenneth Wayne Inman
Born: July in 1939
Died: September 18, 2020
Kenneth Wayne Inman, 81, of Ottawa passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, September 26 at Ottawa Funeral Home, with Pastor David Ufkes officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am, prior to services, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ottawa Avenue Cemetery.
Ken was born on the fourth of July in 1939 in Chicago to his parents, George P. and Emma M. (Johnson) Inman. He married Karen Marie Swanson on March 20, 1960 in Iowa City, IA.
Ken earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa, then attended Northern Illinois University where he earned his Master's degree and completed post-graduate work. He worked as a teacher for Ottawa Township High School for 35 years, before retiring in 1994. Ken was a member of both the National and Illinois Educators Association, Alcoholics Anonymous, and Trinity Lutheran Church as a council member. He enjoyed scratch-off tickets, gardening, and collecting stamps and coins.
His is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen; one son, Tom (Vi) Inman; three daughters, Audrey Heiss, Julie (Mohi) Khan, and Sarah (Tim) Repko; and four grandchildren, Natalie Khan, Alex Heiss, John Repko, Leah Repko. He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Eric Heiss; three brothers, George, Don, and Rick Inman; two sisters, Audrey Larson and Betty Shires.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a bench memorial.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300