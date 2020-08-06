1/1
Kent Merle Hougas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kent Merle Hougas

Born: July 25, 1948; in Ottawa, IL

Died: August 4, 2020; in Marseilles, IL

Kent Merle Hougas, 72, of Marseilles, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his home.

Services will be private with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.

Kent was born on July 25, 1948, in Ottawa, to George "Bud" and Margaret "Peg" (Parr) Hougas. On February 15, 1969, he married Laura Brodbeck of Marseilles who survives.

He owned and operated Central Heating & Air Conditioning Service until his retirement. Kent was an avid golfer and a member at Prairie Lakes Golf Course. He was a sports enthusiast and sideline umpire who also enjoyed softball, bowling, boating and was always there for all of his family's sporting events. He was a devoted fan of Ottawa sports, the White Sox and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed being with his family and babysitting his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Laura; his daughter, Dawn Trompeter and son, Brad (Melissa) Hougas, both of Marseilles; five grandchildren, Alexis Trompeter, Tyler, Blake, Jade, and Jaxson Hougas; two great-grandchildren, Kylinn and Sienna Willet; two sisters, JoEllen McCue of Glen Ellen, IL and Marcia (Ken) Shepherd of Wilton, IA; and two brothers, Robert "Bob" (Deb) Hougas of Ottawa and Wilbur "Craig" (Cindy) Hougas of Marseilles.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, or OSF Saint Elizabeth Hospice.

Please share memories, photos and stories of Kent at https://tinyurl.com/y3h8fbn3

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved