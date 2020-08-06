Kent Merle Hougas
Born: July 25, 1948; in Ottawa, IL
Died: August 4, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
Kent Merle Hougas, 72, of Marseilles, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his home.
Services will be private with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Kent was born on July 25, 1948, in Ottawa, to George "Bud" and Margaret "Peg" (Parr) Hougas. On February 15, 1969, he married Laura Brodbeck of Marseilles who survives.
He owned and operated Central Heating & Air Conditioning Service until his retirement. Kent was an avid golfer and a member at Prairie Lakes Golf Course. He was a sports enthusiast and sideline umpire who also enjoyed softball, bowling, boating and was always there for all of his family's sporting events. He was a devoted fan of Ottawa sports, the White Sox and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed being with his family and babysitting his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Laura; his daughter, Dawn Trompeter and son, Brad (Melissa) Hougas, both of Marseilles; five grandchildren, Alexis Trompeter, Tyler, Blake, Jade, and Jaxson Hougas; two great-grandchildren, Kylinn and Sienna Willet; two sisters, JoEllen McCue of Glen Ellen, IL and Marcia (Ken) Shepherd of Wilton, IA; and two brothers, Robert "Bob" (Deb) Hougas of Ottawa and Wilbur "Craig" (Cindy) Hougas of Marseilles.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, or OSF Saint Elizabeth Hospice.
