Kevin P. Burke

Kevin P. Burke Obituary
Kevin P. Burke

Born: December 22, 1954

Died: April 27, 2020

Kevin P. Burke, 65, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home.

Private services will be held. He will be buried at St. Columba Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Kevin was born December 22, 1954, in Ottawa, IL, to Daniel J. and Helen (Mitchell) Burke. He worked at Thorton's Car Dealership in the 1980's and 1990's. Kevin was an avid Super Cubs fan and enjoyed old TV shows, trivia, drawing, camping, and snorkeling at Devil's Lake State Park, Wisconsin. He was a lover of animals and history, especially US and European history. He could win any sports trivia contest!

He is survived by his father, Daniel and step-mother Beverly; three sisters, Karen A. (Burke) Thumm, Patty (Julie McClone) Burke, and Laura E. (Eric) Jensen; one brother, Timothy J. (Cyndi Gavin) Burke; sister-in-law, Pattie L. Burke; nephews, Daniel "Joe" (Bridget) Burke and family, and Bryan (Alyssa) Burke; and niece, Kelley (Josh) England. He was preceded in death by his mother; and one brother, Daniel J. Burke. Kevin will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Please no flowers. Memorials may be directed to Spay It Forward, 139 S. Main St. Seneca, IL, 61360.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

