1/1
Kimberly Kaye Lanc
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Kaye Lanc

Born: January 20, 1963 in Des Moines, IA

Died: September 28, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Kimberly Kaye Lanc, 57, of Ottawa, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Kim was born on January 20, 1963 in Des Moines, IA. She was the daughter of Gerald and Doris "Grace" (Eben) Wilkins. Kim married Terry Lanc on September 25, 1993 in Pleasant Hill, IA. Together they enjoyed movies, music and spending time with family. Kim also enjoyed gardening, her pets, and travel.

She is survived by her husband Terry, four siblings, Debbie Wilkins, and her son Conner Wilkins, of Pleasant Hill, IA, David Wilkins, and his son Quinn Bottenfield, of Des Moines, IA, Stephanie (Joe) Schwabauer-Brown, of Denver, CO, and Craig Schwabauer, of Denver, CO, and two brothers-in-law Daryl and Brian Lanc, of North Bend, NE.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerry and Grace Wilkins and biological mother Judy Schwabauer.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved