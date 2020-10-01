Kimberly Kaye Lanc
Born: January 20, 1963 in Des Moines, IA
Died: September 28, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Kimberly Kaye Lanc, 57, of Ottawa, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Kim was born on January 20, 1963 in Des Moines, IA. She was the daughter of Gerald and Doris "Grace" (Eben) Wilkins. Kim married Terry Lanc on September 25, 1993 in Pleasant Hill, IA. Together they enjoyed movies, music and spending time with family. Kim also enjoyed gardening, her pets, and travel.
She is survived by her husband Terry, four siblings, Debbie Wilkins, and her son Conner Wilkins, of Pleasant Hill, IA, David Wilkins, and his son Quinn Bottenfield, of Des Moines, IA, Stephanie (Joe) Schwabauer-Brown, of Denver, CO, and Craig Schwabauer, of Denver, CO, and two brothers-in-law Daryl and Brian Lanc, of North Bend, NE.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerry and Grace Wilkins and biological mother Judy Schwabauer.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com
. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433