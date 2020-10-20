Kimberly M. Anderson
Born: July 14, 1958; in Streator, IL
Died: October 17, 2020; in Streator, IL
Kimberly M. Anderson, 62, of Streator passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her residence in Streator surrounded by her loving family.
Private graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Streator.
The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born July 14, 1958 in Streator she was the daughter of Russell and Shirley (Kimes) Scheuer. She married Jeffrey Anderson on September 27, 1980 in Streator.
She is survived by her husband Jeff Anderson of Streator; a daughter, Jana (Andrian) Bucar of Bolingbrook and a son, Bryan Anderson of Dunlap.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Born and raised in Streator she attended Streator grade schools and graduated from Streator High School in 1976. She later earned her Associates Degree from Illinois Valley Community College.
She worked for St. Mary's Hospital through the years. She later worked as a medical secretary for a number of different physicians in the area.
She was active with the 4th of July Committee for several years. She enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her children and her family. She will be sadly missed by her loving family.
Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice
.
